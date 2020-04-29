David Lawrence Millet

August 23, 1963—April 24, 2020
David was born in Fremont, Nebraska, to George and Corinne (King) Millet on August 23, 1963. He passed away on Friday, April 24, 2020. David graduated from Fremont High School in 1982. He graduated from Southeast Community College/Milford in 1984 and received his Associates Degree in Construction. Dave worked with his brother, Mark, building cabinets for a short time. Then worked for Denny Einspahr for several years. From 1992 to the present he worked at Fremont Public Schools in the maintenance department as a supervisor. In September 1992, he married Andrea McCabe. Dave’s pride and joy was to watch his daughter, Maddie, play volleyball. He was a hardworking man who always took care of others first. He also enjoyed fishing, flying model airplanes and spending time with their dogs.
David is preceded in death by his parents.
He is survived by his wife, Andrea (McCabe), and daughter, Madison Millet of Fremont; brothers, Mike Millet of Denver, Colorado, Chris (Rita) Millet of North Liberty, Iowa, Mark (Laura) Millet of Missoula, Montana; sisters, Suzanne (Mike) Allan of Omaha, Margaret Millet of St. Petersburg, Florida, Mary (Kelly) Reese of Fremont.
Visitation will be held Thursday, April 30, at Dugan Funeral Chapel from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m.
A memorial service will be held at a later date when gathering restrictions are lifted.
Condolences can be left at duganchapel.com.
Dugan Funeral Chapel
402-721-2880
Obituaries Newsletter
Sign up to get the most recent local obituaries delievered to your inbox.