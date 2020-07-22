David Lawrence Millet
August 23, 1963—April 24, 2020
David was born in Fremont, Nebraska, to George and Corinne (King) Millet on Aug. 23, 1963. He passed away on Friday, April 24, 2020. David graduated from Fremont High School in 1982. He graduated from Southeast Community College-Milford in 1984 and received his Associates Degree in construction. Dave worked with his brother, Mark, building cabinets for a short time. He then worked for Denny Einspahr Construction for several years. From 1992 to the present he worked at Fremont Public Schools in the maintenance department as a supervisor. In September 1992, he married Andrea McCabe. Dave’s pride and joy was to watch his daughter, Maddie, play volleyball. He was a hardworking man who always took care of others first. He also enjoyed fishing, flying radio controlled airplanes and spending time with their dogs. David is preceded in death by his parents.
He is survived by his wife, Andrea (McCabe); and daughter, Madison Millet of Omaha; brothers, Mike Millet of Denver, Chris (Rita) Millet of North Liberty, Iowa, Mark (Laura) Millet of Missoula, Montana; sisters, Suzanne (Mike) Allan of Omaha, Margaret Millet of St. Petersburg, Florida, Mary (Kelly) Reese of Fremont.
A memorial service will be held Saturday, July 25, at 9:30 a.m. at Trinity Lutheran Church.
Webcast will be available on duganchapel.com by clicking on the obit and the view webcast link under the photo and Trinity Lutheran’s website.
Obituaries Newsletter
Sign up to get the most recent local obituaries delivered to your inbox.