David Lawrence Millet

David was born in Fremont, Nebraska, to George and Corinne (King) Millet on Aug. 23, 1963. He passed away on Friday, April 24, 2020. David graduated from Fremont High School in 1982. He graduated from Southeast Community College-Milford in 1984 and received his Associates Degree in construction. Dave worked with his brother, Mark, building cabinets for a short time. He then worked for Denny Einspahr Construction for several years. From 1992 to the present he worked at Fremont Public Schools in the maintenance department as a supervisor. In September 1992, he married Andrea McCabe. Dave’s pride and joy was to watch his daughter, Maddie, play volleyball. He was a hardworking man who always took care of others first. He also enjoyed fishing, flying radio controlled airplanes and spending time with their dogs. David is preceded in death by his parents.