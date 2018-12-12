July 5, 1947 – December 7, 2018
David O. Dunn, 71 years, of Fremont passed away Friday, Dec. 7, 2018, at Faith Regional Health Services in Norfolk. He was born July 5, 1947, in Fremont to Orville and Betty (Clausen) Dunn.
David graduated from Fremont High School in 1965. He served in the U.S. Army from July 14, 1966, to June 24, 1969, during Vietnam. David married Faith Johnson on Jan. 1, 1971, in Fremont. He worked for Super Sweet Feeds, Valmont Industries, Lincoln Grain Company, Continental Can Company, Omaha World Herald, and was a contracted owner/operator for the Nebraska Furniture Mart and later drove for Schweser’s in Fremont. In 1992 he began working for the Nebraska Game & Parks. He retired in 2009.
David was a member of Fraternal Order of Eagles 200 in Fremont, Dodge County REACT Team and a life member of the Harley Owners Group.
David was preceded in death by his parents.
He is survived by his wife, Faith Dunn of Fremont, and nieces, nephews and cousins.
The memorial service will be 10 a.m. Saturday, Dec. 15, at Moser Memorial Chapel in Fremont. The Rev. Scott Jensen will officiate. Burial with military honors conducted by the Fremont Honor Guard of VFW Post 854 and American Legion Post 20 will follow at Memorial Cemetery in Fremont.
Memorials are suggested to the Fremont Area Community Foundation.
