October 15, 1956—February 8, 2023
David R. Kort, age 66, of Norfolk, formerly of Fremont, died Wednesday, Feb. 8, 2023, in the Nebraska Veterans Home in Norfolk.
Survived by: wife, Tammy of Fremont; father, Robert Kort of Fremont; siblings, Kim (Calvin) Dostal of Howells, Lisa (Bryan) Nelson of Fremont, Curtis (Kelly) Kort of Schuyler; 13 nieces and nephews.
Dave was preceded in death by his mother Gladys on March 9, 2021.
Visitation will be Saturday, Feb. 11, from noon to 2 p.m. at Trinity Lutheran Church in Fremont. The funeral will be 2 p.m. Saturday in the Chapel at Trinity Lutheran Church. Burial will be later in the Omaha National Cemetery. Memorials are directed to the family.
