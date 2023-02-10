Survived by: wife, Tammy of Fremont; father, Robert Kort of Fremont; siblings, Kim (Calvin) Dostal of Howells, Lisa (Bryan) Nelson of Fremont, Curtis (Kelly) Kort of Schuyler; 13 nieces and nephews.

Visitation will be Saturday, Feb. 11, from noon to 2 p.m. at Trinity Lutheran Church in Fremont. The funeral will be 2 p.m. Saturday in the Chapel at Trinity Lutheran Church. Burial will be later in the Omaha National Cemetery. Memorials are directed to the family.