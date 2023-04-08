August 19, 1952 – February 28, 2023

Farmer, Electrical Engineer, Husband, Father, Grandfather

David Roy Way, 70, died peacefully at home on Tuesday, Feb. 28, 2023, in Hermitage, Tennessee.

He was born on Aug. 19, 1952, in Omaha, Nebraska, to David C. Way and Larie A. (Bucy) Way. David spent his formative years as a farm boy in the Tekamah, Nebraska, area, graduating from Tekamah-Herman High School. Interrupting his studies at UN-L, he went home to help his father farm in Burt and Thurston counties.

Returning to UN-L in the mid-1980s, he finished his bachelor’s degree in electrical engineering. Following graduation, he jumped into his MSEE (ABT) program while working for Goodyear Tire and Rubber in Lincoln. He furthered his engineering career working in the aluminum and steel industries, first with Noranda Aluminum (Missouri and Tennessee) and then SSAB (Mobile, Alabama), and also furthered his education by earning a master’s degree in business administration. As a Six Sigma Black Belt Dave also lead efficiency-enhancing and value-added projects.

David and his wife of over 50 years counted their beloved four sons, their equally-beloved and delightful daughter-in-law and their also beloved and precious grandson as the ultimate blessings in life. Retiring at 62, Dave re-directed his passion for work to indulging his passion for golf, enjoying life along the Gulf Coast, spending many memorable times hanging out with the family and relishing the privilege of watching his cherished grandson grow.

David was preceded in death by his parents and infant sister, Gail A. Way.

He is survived by wife, Marilyn Moore Way; sisters, Teri Way Brown and Diane Way Gramke; sons and daughter-in-law, David Ryan Way, Kyle Way, Nathan Way, Rex (Kandice Haynes) Way; and grandson, Carson Way. He is also survived by and lovingly remembered by three sisters-in-law, a brother-in-law and a host of Way, Bucy and Moore nieces, nephews, aunts and cousins.

A celebration of life service is scheduled at 11 a.m. on Saturday, April 29, at Calvary United Methodist Church, 2438 E. 12th St., Fremont, Nebraska. Burial will follow at Hillcrest Cemetery, Decatur, Nebraska. Memorials may be directed to: Burt County Museum, PO Box 125, 319 N. 13th St., Tekamah, NE 68061-0125, or to the Sears Center Fund, c/o Matt Connealy, 2999 Old Hwy 118, Decatur, NE 68020.