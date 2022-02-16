David Uher

July 19, 1941 – February 12, 2022

David Uher, 80, of Dodge died Saturday, Feb. 12, 2022, at St. Joseph's Hillside Villa in West Point after a long battle with COVID. The Funeral Mass will be 10:30 a.m. on Friday, Feb. 18, at St. Wenceslaus Catholic Church with Rev. Matt Gutowski as celebrant. Burial will be at St. Wenceslaus Cemetery with lunch following at the church hall. Visitation will be Thursday from 5 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. with a Vigil Service at 7:30 p.m. at St. Wenceslaus Catholic Church. Memorials may be made to St. Wenceslaus Catholic Church or Mount Michael Benedictine Abbey. Arrangements by Stokely Funeral Home.

David August Uher was born on July 19, 1941, to August and Helen (Bazata) Uher on the family farm south of Dodge. He attended St. Wenceslaus Catholic School and graduated from Dodge High School in 1959. Dave worked at Valmont Industries in Omaha for six years as a mechanist. On Aug. 9, 1969, he married Donna Sand at St. Francis Catholic Church in Humphrey. Dave, like his father before him, loved the family farm. After his father's death, Dave took over the cattle feeding business, farmed the land and did custom hay baling. In the early 1980s, Dave found another career that lasted until he passed away. Trucking was a passion of Dave's. He started Dave Uher Trucking with one truck and built a successful and well-respected trucking business which lasted over 30 years. His most recent truck purchase was named the “Donna Rae” in memory of his lifelong partner and wife Donna. He was a trucker to the very end.

Dave and Donna loved to listen to polka music and travel. Dave and his friends enjoyed a “Memorial Day Tour” for many years which took them to visit cattle feeders, farmers and maybe a cemetery or two. He leaves behind many lifelong friends throughout Nebraska.

Survivors include his sisters, Marilyn (Jerome) Ortmeier of Dodge and Anita (Wes) Evers of Omaha; brother-in-law, Duane Horn; and many nieces and nephews. He is preceded in death by his parents; wife, Donna; and sister, Helen Horn.