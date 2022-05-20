July 9, 1947 – May 18, 2022

David W. Smith, age 74, of Fremont, Nebraska, passed away Wednesday, May 18, 2022, at his home. He was born July 9, 1947, in Fremont to Charles and Marguerite (Reier) Smith.

David graduated from Fremont Senior High School and then served in the U.S. Army from Aug. 1, 1967, to July 22, 1970, during Vietnam.

David was a retired union welder for the gas pipeline industry.

Member of the Gas & Pipeline Welders Union and a senior member of the Doodle Bug Club of America for over 30 years. He enjoyed restoring cars, scooters and his speedboat. His took care of his mother in her later years and loved his dogs.

Survived by daughters, Stacie (Jeff) Shelton and Sarah (Paul) Anderson; son, Matt (Kristi) Smith; brother, Jeff (Joyce) Smith; sister, Coral Jean (Dale) Nelson; six grandchildren; and two great-grandchildren.

Preceded in death by parents; and former wife, Mardine (Marquardt).

The graveside service will be 11 a.m. Tuesday, May 24, at Ridge Cemetery in Fremont. Military honors will follow.

Online condolences at www.mosermemorialchapels.com.

Moser Memorial Chapel, 2170 N. Somers Ave., Fremont, NE 68025, 402-721-4490.