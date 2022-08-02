August 21, 1956 – August 1, 2022
David Wesley Samson, age 65, of Fremont, Nebraska, passed away on Aug. 1, 2022.
David is survived by his brother; Mike Samson, sisters; Catherine Peterson (Kevin), Diana Hoffman; Carol Ern; and nieces and nephews.
Visitation is Wednesday, Aug. 3, from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m., and service is Thursday, Aug. 4, at 11 a.m., all at the West Center Chapel. Interment with Military Honors at Hillcrest Cemetery. Memorials are suggested to Shiloh Place, Fremont, Nebraska.
Heafey-Hoffmann-Dworak-Cutler
West Center Chapel, 7805 W. Center Rd.
