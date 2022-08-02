David Wesley Samson

David is survived by his brother; Mike Samson, sisters; Catherine Peterson (Kevin), Diana Hoffman; Carol Ern; and nieces and nephews.

Visitation is Wednesday, Aug. 3, from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m., and service is Thursday, Aug. 4, at 11 a.m., all at the West Center Chapel. Interment with Military Honors at Hillcrest Cemetery. Memorials are suggested to Shiloh Place, Fremont, Nebraska.