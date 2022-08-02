 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
David Wesley Samson

August 21, 1956 – August 1, 2022

David Wesley Samson, age 65, of Fremont, Nebraska, passed away on Aug. 1, 2022.

David is survived by his brother; Mike Samson, sisters; Catherine Peterson (Kevin), Diana Hoffman; Carol Ern; and nieces and nephews.

Visitation is Wednesday, Aug. 3, from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m., and service is Thursday, Aug. 4, at 11 a.m., all at the West Center Chapel. Interment with Military Honors at Hillcrest Cemetery. Memorials are suggested to Shiloh Place, Fremont, Nebraska.

Heafey-Hoffmann-Dworak-Cutler

West Center Chapel, 7805 W. Center Rd.

402-391-3900 l www.heafeyheafey.com

