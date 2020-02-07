Daylin Risch
Died February 5, 2020
You have free articles remaining.
Funeral services for Daylin Risch will be held at Trinity Lutheran Church on Monday, Feb. 10, 2020, at 10:30 a.m., officiated by Pastor Raymond Doubrava. Visitation Sunday, Feb. 9, from 5-7 p.m. at Trinity Lutheran Church. Interment will be at Trinity Lutheran Cemetery, Howells, Nebraska, with military honors conducted by Albin Folda Post No. 155 of the Howells American Legion. Minnick Funeral Chapel in Dodge is handling the arrangements.
Daylin Risch, age 53, of Howells passed away on Wednesday, Feb. 5, at his home.