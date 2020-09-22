Dean A. ‘Deano’ Christensen

Dean was born Nov. 12, 1930, in Fremont to Albert and Anna ‘Johnson’ Christensen. He was raised in North Bend then at the age of 9 moved to Plainview where he graduated from high school. Dean married Doris Blank on March 18, 1949, and they moved to Fremont. While living in Fremont, Dean started working at Hormel. The couple then moved to Hooper. Dean continued to work at Hormel for 19 years before starting Deano’s Bar in Hooper, which he operated for 21 years until retiring.