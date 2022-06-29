May 12, 1937 – June 22, 2022

Dean D. Varilek, 85 years, of Fremont, Nebraska, died Wednesday, June 22, 2022, at Nye Legacy in Fremont. Dean was born May 12, 1937, in Geddes, South Dakota, to Jerry and Ethel (Newman) Varilek.

Dean served in the U.S. Army from Dec. 7, 1957, to Nov. 30, 1962, and held the rank of Sergeant. He lived in western Nebraska until moving to Fremont in the early 1970s. Dean married Shirley Schnell on July 21, 1960, at Fort Collins, Colorado. Shirley died June 8, 2020.

He was a self-employed truck driver for most of his life. He later worked for Southwark Metal until finally retiring in 2020. He was a member of Good Shepherd Lutheran Church in Fremont, Izaak Walton League, Fraternal Order of Eagles #200, all in Fremont, and the Teamsters and various trucking related organizations.

Dean is survived by son, David Varilek of Fremont; daughters, Susan Sawyer of Fremont and Tammy Varilek of Morrill, Nebraska; sister, Eileen Spencer of Alliance, Nebraska; three grandchildren, Krystal, Kory (Ashley) Varilek and Paige Sawyer; and two great-grandchildren, Allie and Bentley; and multiple extended family members.

He was preceded in death by his parents; wife; brothers-in-law, Richard Spencer, Jerry Schnell, Gene Schoeneman; and father-in-law and mother-in-law, Dave and Edna Schnell.

Services will be held at a later date.

Online condolences may be left at: www.mosermemorialchapels.com.

Moser Memorial Chapel, 2170 N. Somers Ave., Fremont, NE 68025, 402-721-4490