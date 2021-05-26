Dean Edwin Gerdts

Dean lived in Mead, Nebraska, and came to Fremont in 1943. He was a 1950 graduate of Fremont Senior High School. He then served in the U.S. Air Force from May 27, 1950, to Dec. 23, 1953, in England during the Korean War. He stayed in England during the war and also worked in several states prior to returning to Fremont in 1978. He married Lois E. Hann on Oct. 29, 1966, at South View Baptist Church in Lincoln. He was a blacksmith and welder at Wahoo Metal Products and lived in Wahoo for a few years before settling in Fremont where he was employed by Oil Gear, retiring in 1998. In retirement he worked at Hormel as a security guard. Lois passed away in 2008. He married Coralee Pedersen – Gerdts on Oct. 13, 2013, at the Fremont Friendship Center.