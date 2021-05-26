February 17, 1933 – May 23, 2021
Dean Edwin Gerdts, age 88, of Fremont, Nebraska, passed away Sunday, May 23, 2021, at the VA Medical Center in Omaha. He was born Feb. 17, 1933, in Lincoln, Nebraska, to Edwin and Esther (Funk) Gerdts.
Dean lived in Mead, Nebraska, and came to Fremont in 1943. He was a 1950 graduate of Fremont Senior High School. He then served in the U.S. Air Force from May 27, 1950, to Dec. 23, 1953, in England during the Korean War. He stayed in England during the war and also worked in several states prior to returning to Fremont in 1978. He married Lois E. Hann on Oct. 29, 1966, at South View Baptist Church in Lincoln. He was a blacksmith and welder at Wahoo Metal Products and lived in Wahoo for a few years before settling in Fremont where he was employed by Oil Gear, retiring in 1998. In retirement he worked at Hormel as a security guard. Lois passed away in 2008. He married Coralee Pedersen – Gerdts on Oct. 13, 2013, at the Fremont Friendship Center.
He was a member of the former Emmanuel Baptist Church in Fremont, the VFW and American Legion, DAV, Fremont Friendship Center, all in Fremont, the NRA, the Military Vehicle Preservation Association, and founding member of The Great Plains Society of Military Historians. He was active in Boy Scout Troop #1103 and Assistant Troop Master.
Dean is survived by his wife, Coralee; daughters, Deborah Gerdts and Nena Gerdts-Zastera, both of Fremont; 1 grandson, Zane Zastera; stepchildren, Karl Holtz of Duncan, Oklahoma, Pam Burch of Fremont, and Robbert Holtz of Blair, Nebraska; 5 stepgrandchildren; 1 step-great-granddaughter.
He was preceded in death by his parents; and wife, Lois.
The funeral will be 1:30 p.m. Friday, May 28, at Moser Memorial Chapel in Fremont. Visitation will be on Thursday, from 5 p.m. until 8 p.m., also at Moser’s. Interment and Military Honors will be conducted at Ridge Cemetery in Fremont.
Memorial are suggested to the Nebraska Children’s Home or the Fremont Friendship Center.
