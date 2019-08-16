April 19, 1936 – August 15, 2019
Dean J. Swim, age 83, of Winslow died Thursday, Aug. 15, 2019, at the Norfolk Veterans Home.
Dean was born in Springview, Nebraska, on April 19, 1936, to Gerald and Edith (Hahn) Swim. He joined the Army while still in school, graduated from Keya Paha High School in Springview, then served during the Korean War. He married his high school sweetheart, Bonnie L. Foster, on Sept. 30, 1956. For over 40 years he worked at various places, including S & S Tire, Hooper Police Department, Dodge County Sheriff’s Department, Golden Sun Feeds, Nebraska Sports and finally Arms and Ammo.
He is survived by his three daughters, Rebecca (Dean) Hoge, Beth Beerbohm and Amy M. Swim (Bret Burianek); six grandchildren, Kurt (Andrea) Hoge, Chris Beerbohm, Rachel (Nate) Stratton, Amanda (Kyle) Walton, Logan (Jacob) Kreikemeier, Connor (Samantha Rasmussen) Clark and Alexis Lewin; 10 great-grandchildren; brother, Duane (Phyllis) Swim; and brother-in-law, Roger (Diane) Foster.
Dean was preceded in death by his wife Bonnie on June 4, 2018; a son, Kyle; and son-in-law, Stanley Beerbohm.
Visitation will be Sunday, Aug. 18, at Ludvigsen’s Scribner Funeral Chapel from 2 p.m. to 6 p.m. with the family present from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. The funeral will be 10:30 a.m. Monday, Aug. 19, at the funeral home in Scribner with the burial to follow in the Scribner Cemetery with Military Honors.
