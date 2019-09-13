December 24, 1940—September 11, 2019
Dean Walter Schmeling, age 78, of Fremont, formerly of Elkhorn, died Wednesday, Sept. 11, 2019, at his home.
The funeral will be Monday, Sept. 16, at 10 a.m. at Peace Lutheran Church (2102 Co. Rd. 26). The Rev Shari Schwedhelm will officiate. The committal will be at 12:30 p.m. on Monday at Prospect Hill Cemetery in Elkhorn with Military Honors by the Fremont Honor Guard (VFW Post 854 and American Legion Post 20). Visitation is Sunday from 2 p.m. to 6 p.m. with the family receiving friends from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m. at the Ludvigsen Mortuary Chapel in Fremont.
Donations may be sent to Methodist Fremont Health Hospice, 2400 N. Lincoln, Suite B, Fremont, NE 68025
