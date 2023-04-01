January 10, 1947 – March 23, 2023

Deanna Dee Wagner, age 76, of Rose Creek, Minnesota, formerly of Fremont, Nebraska, died with her family by her side, on March 23, 2023, after a two-year battle with ovarian cancer.

She was born Jan. 10, 1947, in Sac City, Iowa, to Oma and Arnold Roper. Deanna attended Rose Creek High School, where she was involved in various activities such as cheerleading and 4-H. She went on to obtain a certificate in radiology and worked at St. Olaf Hospital and the 410 Clinic in Fremont (now Prairie Fields.) Deanna loved to sew and had many things in the works when she died. She married Dennis Jacobson in 1967 and together had two amazing children, Eric and Kari, which were the joy of her life. They lived in a couple different places before settling in Fremont.

Deanna embraced Norwegian culture and made lefse and loved to bake. She was part of the V.F.W. Auxiliary and helped out whenever she could. She also volunteered for 4-H and Boy Scouts. Deanna went on many vacations; to see the awe of the Grand Canyon, the sun of Texas and Mexico, cruises on the ocean, and many visits to the mountains of Colorado. She was an avid member of First Lutheran Church in Fremont. She taught Sunday school, cooked meals, sang in the choir, and went on church outings.

After Dennis passed away in 1999, Deanna retired and moved back to Rose Creek, where she married James Wagner in 2001. There she helped him farm. The couple went camping every chance they could and loved visiting small towns to rate each restaurant. Deanna and James also went on many road trips together; they visited Oregon, Arizona, and Washington, D.C., to name a few. She went rafting and hiked some mountains. She loved to ride bicycles on the local trails with James. They watched the sunrise over a McDonald’s breakfast and coffee for many years. Deanna was loved by many, and she loved her family. She was cherished by her family, especially her grandchildren and great-grandsons. Deanna will always be loved and missed. Till we meet again. I love you.

Special thanks and love to the Moments Hospice nursing staff, Cassie, Rachel, Anne, Lindsey, Lacy, Nichole, and everyone else who helped with her care and comfort. The music, massages, and prayers were all greatly needed and appreciated.

Those greeting her in Heaven are her parents, Oma and Arnold Roper; son, Eric Jacobson; first husband, Dennis; along with multiple other friends and relatives.

Survivors include her husband, James Wagner; daughter, Kari (Jeff) Perry; grandchildren, Brandie (Phil) Breidall; great-grandsons, Wyatt and Waylon; stepsons, Aaron (Jessica) Wagner, grandchildren, Chloe, Joseph, Anthony, Toby, Brett (Sophia) Wagner, grandchildren, Nicholas, Benjamin, Hanna, Esther, Brandon (Molly) Wagner, grandchildren, Nathan, Jeremy, and Dominic; sister, Janine Roper and family; brothers, Neil Roper, Gary (Debbie) Roper and family, Randy (Betty) Roper and family.

A memorial gathering for Deanna will be held from 1:30-3:30 p.m. on Thursday, April 13, 2023, at Worlein Funeral Home Chapel in Austin, Minnesota. Worlein Funeral Home of Austin is assisting the family with arrangements. Condolences may be expressed to the family online at www.worlein.com.