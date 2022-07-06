Deanna Lynn Engelbert

February 14, 1963 - June 27, 2022

Deanna Lynn Engelbert transitioned from this earthly life on June 27, 2022, to a heavenly and blessed eternity. God showed He would carry her on through cancer with His deep love.

She graduated from Marian High in Omaha and received her Bachelor of Science in business from Bellevue University in Bellevue, Nebraska.

Deanna had a heart for service and making people smile. She greeted everyone with “Hello Sunshine.”

If she could have put her family, her St. Clare of Assisi Catholic Church community in Houston and employer/coworkers (Raytheon Technologies) all in one place in Nebraska where she was born Feb. 14, 1963, she would have been in Husker heaven.

She is preceded in death by extended family and her four grandparents. She has left behind her mom and dad, Arlene (Pfeifer) Engelbert and Jack Engelbert; brothers, Dennis and Tammy (Spencer) Engelbert, Kevin and Becky (Edens-Clayton) Engelbert; and nieces and nephews, Gavin, Grace, Jaden, Faith, John, Luke, and Rachel Engelbert; great-niece and nephew, Charlotte and Elliot.

The funeral service will be held on Saturday, July 9, at St. Patrick Catholic Church in Fremont. Visitation at the church from 9 to 10 a.m. with a rosary, followed by a mass of celebration.

Online condolences may be left at mosermemorialchapels.com.

Moser Memorial Chapel, 2170 N. Somers Ave., Fremont, NE 68025, 402-721-4490.