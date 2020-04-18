Deborah Ann Dunn
Deborah Ann Dunn

Deborah Ann Dunn

Deborah Ann Dunn

August 17, 1953 – April 15, 2020

Deborah Ann Dunn, 66, of Fremont, Nebraska, passed away April 15, 2020, at Methodist Fremont Health.

Deborah was born Aug. 17, 1953, in Omaha, Nebraska, to Ruben and Fern (Seaver) Dunson. Deborah graduated from Fremont High School. She married Jim Dunn in Wahoo, Nebraska. Deborah was a lifelong resident of Fremont.

Deborah is survived by her daughters, Angie Dunn of Fremont, and Brandie (Ryan) Butler of Eau Claire, Wisconsin; sister, Cindy Menking of Fremont; brother, Scott (Jean) Dunson of Bellwood, Nebraska; 2 grandsons, Bo and Kai.

Deborah was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Jim; daughter, Misty Ann Dunn; and brother, Larry Dunson.

Private family graveside service will be held at Memorial Cemetery.

Memorials may be directed to the family for a designation at a later date.

Online condolences may be left at www.mosermemorialchapels.com.

Moser Memorial Chapel, Funeral & Cremation Services, 2170 N. Somers Ave., Fremont, NE 402-721-4490.

