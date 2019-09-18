{{featured_button_text}}
Deborah J. Brandon

Deborah J. BrandonJune 8, 1957—September 15, 2019

Deborah J. Brandon, age 62, of Fremont died Sunday, Sept. 15, 2019, at home.

The funeral will be 10 a.m. Friday, Sept. 20, at Trinity Lutheran Church in Fremont. The Rev. Dan Heuer will officiate. Burial in Memorial Cemetery. Visitation is Thursday from 3 p.m. to 8 p.m. with the family from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. at the Ludvigsen Mortuary Chapel in Fremont. Memorials to the donor’s choice.

