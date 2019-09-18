Deborah J. BrandonJune 8, 1957—September 15, 2019
Deborah J. Brandon, age 62, of Fremont died Sunday, Sept. 15, 2019, at home.
The funeral will be 10 a.m. Friday, Sept. 20, at Trinity Lutheran Church in Fremont. The Rev. Dan Heuer will officiate. Burial in Memorial Cemetery. Visitation is Thursday from 3 p.m. to 8 p.m. with the family from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. at the Ludvigsen Mortuary Chapel in Fremont. Memorials to the donor’s choice.
