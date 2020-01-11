Deborah J. Campbell

March 10, 1963 – January 9, 2020
Deborah J. (Prinz) Campbell, age 56, of Fremont passed away Thursday, Jan. 9, 2020, in Fremont. She was born March 10, 1963, at West Point, Nebraska, to Kenneth and Sharon (Farris) Prinz.
Deb worked at Valmont and Credit Bureau Services in Fremont.
Survived by husband, David Campbell; son, Austin Atwell, both of Fremont; son, Bryan (April) Campbell of Valley, Nebraska; daughters, Shana Trent, Fremont, and Nikki (Henry) Kingham, Valley; mother, Sharon Agress, North Bend; brothers, Kevin (Paula) Prinz, Dennis (Nelda) Campbell, Dean (Sandy) Campbell and Bruce (Jennifer) Campbell; sisters, Pam (Kelly) Lehmann, Ann (Jim) Mathes and Connie (Terry); and 12 grandchildren.
The funeral is 10:30 a.m. Thursday, Jan. 16, at St. Patrick Catholic Church, Fremont. Visitation is Wednesday from 5-8 p.m. at Moser’s in Fremont. Visitation continues Thursday 1 hour prior to service at church. Burial at Calvary cemetery in Fremont.
Memorials to the American Cancer Society or to the family.
Online condolences may be left at www.mosermemorialchapels.com.
Moser Memorial Chapel, 2170 N. Somers Ave., Fremont, NE 68025 402-721-4490.