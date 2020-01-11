{{featured_button_text}}
Deborah J. Campbell

March 10, 1963 – January 9, 2020

Deborah J. (Prinz) Campbell, age 56, of Fremont passed away Thursday, Jan. 9, 2020, in Fremont. She was born March 10, 1963, at West Point, Nebraska, to Kenneth and Sharon (Farris) Prinz.

Deb worked at Valmont and Credit Bureau Services in Fremont.

Survived by husband, David Campbell; son, Austin Atwell, both of Fremont; son, Bryan (April) Campbell of Valley, Nebraska; daughters, Shana Trent, Fremont, and Nikki (Henry) Kingham, Valley; mother, Sharon Agress, North Bend; brothers, Kevin (Paula) Prinz, Dennis (Nelda) Campbell, Dean (Sandy) Campbell and Bruce (Jennifer) Campbell; sisters, Pam (Kelly) Lehmann, Ann (Jim) Mathes and Connie (Terry); and 12 grandchildren.

The funeral is 10:30 a.m. Thursday, Jan. 16, at St. Patrick Catholic Church, Fremont. Visitation is Wednesday from 5-8 p.m. at Moser’s in Fremont. Visitation continues Thursday 1 hour prior to service at church. Burial at Calvary cemetery in Fremont.

Memorials to the American Cancer Society or to the family.

Moser Memorial Chapel, 2170 N. Somers Ave., Fremont, NE 68025 402-721-4490.

Service information

Jan 15
Visitation
Wednesday, January 15, 2020
5:00PM-8:00PM
Moser Memorial Chapel Funeral & Cremation Services Fremont
2170 N Somers Ave
Fremont, NE 68025
Jan 16
Funeral Service
Thursday, January 16, 2020
10:30AM
St. Patrick Catholic Church
3400 E. 16th Street
Fremont, NE 68025
Jan 16
Burial
Thursday, January 16, 2020
11:30AM
Calvary Cemetery
West Linden Street
Fremont, NE 68025
