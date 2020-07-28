December 23, 1952 – July 23, 2020
Deborah K. Peterson, age 67, of Fremont died Thursday, July 23, 2020, at Methodist Fremont Health.
Deborah was born Dec. 23, 1952, in Osmond, Nebraska, to Eldon and Ramona (McConnell) Shallberg. She was raised in the Fontanelle and Fremont areas. She attended and graduated from the Nebraska School for the Deaf in 1972. After her schooling she worked for several years at Campbell Soup in Fremont until deciding to stay home and raise her family. She was a member of the The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints.
Her greatest loves in her life were her three children, 13 grandchildren and going on motorcycle rides with her husband. She was also a faithful attendee of gatherings with the deaf community.
Deborah married Jay Peterson in 1999.
Survivors: husband, Jay of Fremont; children, Tony Shallberg of Valley and his children Sadie, Miles, Tegan, Ameera and Pypr, Brian (Sarah) Huynh of Fremont and their children Tanner, Jackson, Mallory and Olivia, Shelley (Caleb) Cusick of Bennington and their children Haley, Zayda, Kendrix and Kyzer, Sheila Peterson of Lincoln; brother, Jeff (Diana) Shallberg of Fremont.
Deborah was preceded in death by her parents and sister, Cindie Imus.
The memorial service will be 10 a.m. Friday, July 31, at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints in Fremont (seating will be limited/masks suggested). Burial will be in Prospect Hill Cemetery in Elkhorn. The family will receive friends on Thursday from 4-7 p.m. at the Ludvigsen Mortuary Chapel in Fremont (We will follow Three Rivers Health Dept. guidelines, masks suggested). Memorials may be directed to the family.
Online guestbook at www.ludvigsenmortuary.com.
Obituaries Newsletter
Sign up to get the most recent local obituaries delivered to your inbox.