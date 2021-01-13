Debra A. Larsen (Cerny), 46, of Omaha, Nebraska, passed away, Monday, Jan. 11, 2021, in Fremont, Nebraska. Debra was born Aug. 1, 1974, at Fremont to John and Julie (Milburn) Cerny. She graduated from Archbishop Bergan High School in 1993. Debra grew up in Fremont, but lived in Cape Cod and Martha’s Vineyard, Massachusetts, and New York. She moved to Omaha, where she worked at Faces Day Spa as a licensed massage therapist. Debra married David Larsen on Dec. 12, 2012, in Omaha. Debra loved animals, both cats and dogs. She enjoyed gardening, dancing, and was an excellent piano player. Debra was loved by many and will be missed by all.