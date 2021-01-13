August 1, 1974 – January 11, 2021
Debra A. Larsen (Cerny), 46, of Omaha, Nebraska, passed away, Monday, Jan. 11, 2021, in Fremont, Nebraska. Debra was born Aug. 1, 1974, at Fremont to John and Julie (Milburn) Cerny. She graduated from Archbishop Bergan High School in 1993. Debra grew up in Fremont, but lived in Cape Cod and Martha’s Vineyard, Massachusetts, and New York. She moved to Omaha, where she worked at Faces Day Spa as a licensed massage therapist. Debra married David Larsen on Dec. 12, 2012, in Omaha. Debra loved animals, both cats and dogs. She enjoyed gardening, dancing, and was an excellent piano player. Debra was loved by many and will be missed by all.
Survivors include her husband, David Larsen of Omaha; parents, John and Julie Cerny of Fremont; sisters, Lisa (Jason) Enninga of Nelson, Minnesota, Jennifer (Clifford III) Bartlett of Pound Ridge, New York, Rebecca Cerny of Malvern, Iowa, Joni (Brian) Wright of Council Bluffs, Iowa, Jessica (Jesse) Downing of Brooklyn Heights, New York.
Preceding her in death were her grandparents.
Visitation will be Friday, Jan. 15, from 5 to 7 with a prayer service at 7 at Moser Memorial Chapel in Fremont.
Memorials may be directed to Archbishop Bergan Schools, and the Omaha Humane Society.
