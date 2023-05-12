Debra Ann Sorensen

November 12, 1952 – May 10, 2023

Debra Ann Sorensen, age 70, of Fremont died Wednesday, May 10, 2023, at Methodist Fremont Health.

Debra was born Nov. 12, 1952, in Fremont to James and Marceline (Beerbohm) Wall. She was raised in Fremont and graduated from Fremont High School in 1971. She married John Sorensen in 1971. They continued to live in Fremont. Debra worked in many different places in the community, but her priority was her husband and being a loving caretaker for their two sons.

Survivors: husband, John of Fremont; sons, John Eric (Shannon) Sorensen of Omaha, Ryne Jacob Sorensen of Helena, Montana; three grandchildren, Luis, Hector and Gabriel; mother, Marceline (Wall) Kocour; sister, Diane (Matt) Schere of Fremont; brother, Scott (Lezlie) Wall of Texas; sisters-in-law, Rita (Mike) Hough of Omaha, Katherine White; many nieces and nephews; and priceless friends, Mary and Joe Belchal and Sandy and Brad Osborn.

Debra was preceded in death by her father, James, and brother, Steve.

The memorial service will be 2 p.m. Tuesday, May 16, 2023, at the Ludvigsen Mortuary Chapel in Fremont. Rev. Scott Jensen will officiate. Memorials may be directed to the family.

Online guestbook at www.ludvigsenmortuary.com.