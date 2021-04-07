Debra D. Roth

June 27, 1958 – April 5, 2021

Debra D. Roth, 62 years, of Fremont, Nebraska, passed away Monday, April 5, 2021, at the Life Care Center in Elkhorn, Nebraska. She was born on June 27, 1958, to Charles and LoRita (Hinrichson) Miller.

Debra was born in Casper, Wyoming, but grew up in Fremont. She graduated from Fremont High School. Debra married Wade Roth in Fremont on April 24, 1976. Debra enjoyed going for motorcycle rides and collected Precious Moments figurines. She loved spending time with her dogs, Sampson, Ice, Jasmine and Shadow.

Debra is survived by her husband, Wade; brothers, Chuck (Amanda) Miller of Urbana, Missouri, Larry (Larue) Miller of Fremont; sisters, Cindy Miller of Tucson, Arizona, Cheri (Roscoe) Menking, Lori (Wayne) Kumm, all of Fremont; many nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her parents; brother, Dale Hammer.

A Celebration of Life Service is 11 a.m. Monday, April 12, at Moser Memorial Chapel in Fremont. Rev. Scott Jensen will officiate. Burial will be at a later date.

Memorials may be directed to the Dodge County Humane Society.

