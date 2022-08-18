 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Debra L. Grady

February 2, 1955 – August 5, 2022

Debra L. Grady, 67 years, of Fremont, Nebraska, passed away Friday, Aug. 5, 2022, at Methodist Fremont Health.

Debra was born on Feb. 2, 1955, to Luther and Jewell (Edman) Piper in Sioux City, Iowa. She graduated high school at Westside High in Omaha, Nebraska. On Feb. 2, 1973, she married Orville “Jim” Grady in Omaha.

Debra enjoyed reading, woodworking, country western dancing, and loved her cats.

She was preceded in death by her parents; brothers, Mark, Jim, Todd, and Bob; brother-in-law, Kevin Grady.

She is survived by her husband, Jim; daughter, Jennifer (Larry) Kreissler; sisters, Kim (Mark) Geveshausen and Lori (John) Waterman; brother, Baud Piper; sisters-in-law, Denise Grady, Judy (Jerry) Everly; brother-in-law, Tom Grady; and many nieces and nephews.

The funeral service will be 10:30 a.m. Monday, Aug. 22, at Moser Memorial Chapel in Fremont. Visitation will be Sunday from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. at Moser’s. Burial will take place at the Omaha National Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be directed to Catz Angels CARE in Fremont.

Online condolences may be left at: mosermemorialchapels.com.

Moser Memorial Chapel, 2170 N. Somers Ave., Fremont, NE 68025, 402-721-4490

