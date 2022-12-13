May 23, 1931 – December 8, 2022

DeDe Wolter Daehnke passed away peacefully on Dec. 8, 2022.

DeDe was born May 23, 1931, in Spencer, Nebraska, to Rev. August and Ruth (Juergensen) Wolter. DeDe was baptized and confirmed in the Lutheran church. After graduating from Cedar Bluffs High School at the age of 16, she enrolled in summer courses at Midland College in Fremont. She was 17 when she started her first job as a K-8 teacher in a one-room schoolhouse.

DeDe married Harold Daehnke in 1950. She was only 19, but their common values of faith, family, and service made them a perfect match. Harold and DeDe cherished one another for all 52 years of their marriage, and beyond. Their home was a happy one, filled with six beautiful children, nieces, nephews, and eventually grandchildren as well.

Harold and DeDe were charter members of Good Shepherd Lutheran Church, a second home in their hearts. DeDe spent Sundays in the pews of her church, belting out hymns loudly and proudly. Her faith was unwavering, unconditional, and inspirational. She was a member of the altar guild and choir; she taught Sunday School and Vacation Bible School; and she served at the church’s district level in several offices.

DeDe’s favorite job was as a stay-at-home mom, but over the years she worked in many other capacities as well. She was a teacher, switchboard operator, lunch lady, teen mentor, hospital volunteer, and served on the local election board. She was also involved in her children’s activities, such as 4-H and baseball. Later in life she spent 10 years as a caretaker for Harold after he suffered a stroke.

DeDe was 17 when she taught her first lesson in a one-room schoolhouse, and 91 when she taught her last in a one-room apartment. It was there that she reunited her family and showed them the glorious freedom that comes with faith, before fearlessly crossing to her next adventure.

DeDe is survived by her six children, 11 grandchildren, nine great-grandchildren, and two great-great-grandchildren in addition to many extended family members. Her children are Mic (Deb) Daehnke; Becky (John) Quigley; Jeff Daehnke; Gwen Daehnke; Joel Daehnke (Carla Daehnke); and Jon (Amy Lonetree) Daehnke.

A celebration of DeDe’s life will be held at Good Shepherd Lutheran Church at 11 a.m. on Tuesday, Dec. 13.

Visitation will be held prior to the service from 10-11 a.m. on Dec. 13. A luncheon will follow the service.

In honor of DeDe, please say a prayer for a loved one and share a story that makes you smile. In lieu of flowers, donations can be given in DeDe’s name to support Good Shepherd’s Live Stream subscription service. Other charities that were dear to her heart were the Lutheran Women’s Missionary League and Orphan Grain Train.