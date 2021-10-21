Dee Ann Tillotson

November 15, 1940 – October 16, 2021

Dee Ann Tillotson, 80 years, of Fremont, Nebraska, passed away Saturday, Oct. 16, 2021, at Dunklau Gardens in Fremont.

Dee was born on Nov. 15, 1940, to Wilbur and Luciel (Conyers) Sommer in North Platte, Nebraska. She was raised on a farm near North Platte and moved to town in junior high. She graduated from North Platte High School in 1958. On Aug. 1, 1958, she married Larry Tillotson at the First Methodist Church in North Platte. The couple lived in Kearney for four years, Minden for three, and eventually moved to Fremont where they’ve made their home for the past 56 years.

She was preceded in death by her parents; son, John; and brothers, Noel, Darrell, Mark, and Ron.

She is survived by her husband, Larry; daughter, Gaye Tillotson of Kearney; sisters, Carol (John) Townsend of North Platte, and Sherry (Bob) Maline of Sutherland, Nebraska; and numerous nieces and nephews.

A Celebration of Life Service will be 2 p.m. Monday, Oct. 25, at Moser Memorial Chapel in Fremont. The family will receive friends at 1 p.m., prior to the service.

Burial will take place at Memorial Cemetery in Fremont.

Memorials may be directed to the family for further designation.

