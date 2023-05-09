July 13, 1960 – May 6, 2023
DeeAnn Witthuhn, 62 years, of North Bend, Nebraska, passed away Saturday, May 6, 2023, at her home.
The funeral service will be 10:30 a.m. Thursday, May 11, 2023, at Moser Memorial Chapel in North Bend. Father Keith Rezac will officiate. The visitation will be Wednesday from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. at Moser’s in North Bend. Visitation will continue 1 hour prior to the service.
The burial will take place at Woodland Cemetery, North Bend.
