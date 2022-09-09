January 4, 1935 – September 3, 2022

Delano “George” Reese, 87, of Fremont, Nebraska, passed away Saturday, Sept. 3, 2022, at Nye Legacy in Fremont. He was born Jan. 4, 1935, in Yutan, Nebraska, to William and Marie (Schultz) Reese.

George grew up on a farm near Yutan and moved into town in 1949. He graduated from the 8th grade at District 7 and Yutan High School in 1952 and attended Midland for two years. George married Edith May Mueller on Dec. 15, 1956, in Yutan. They moved to Fremont in 1959. He worked at Home Lumber in Yutan and then Hormel for 38 ½ years, retiring in 1997. After retirement he worked at Food-4-Less for five years.

He was confirmed and baptized at St. John’s Evangelical Lutheran Church in Yutan and was a member of Fremont Eagles Club #200.

George was preceded in death by his parents; brother, Kenneth Reese; infant brother, William Jr.; and three sisters, Evelyn Rowher, Kathleen McCright and Marceleen Reese.

He is survived by his wife, Edith Reese; sons, Jeff (Karen) Reese of Appleton, Wisconsin, and Kelly (Mary) Reese of Fremont; three grandchildren, Lacey, Brandon and Robyn; and four great-grandchildren, Carter, Kailoh, Kasai, and Koa.

A Celebration of Life Service is at 4:30 p.m. Monday, Sept. 19, at the Eagles Club in Fremont.

Private family burial will be at Memorial Cemetery in Fremont.

Online condolences may be left at mosermemorialchapels.com.

Moser Memorial Chapel, 2170 N. Somers Ave., Fremont, NE 68025, 402-721-4490.