February 15, 1930 – December 15, 2019
Della is survived by her children, Ricky D. Freburg (Carol), Larry D. Freburg (Norma J.), Kathryn S. Freburg-Burghardt (Daniel); sister, Carol Bolton; host of grandchildren, great-grandchildren, great-great-grandchildren, nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Delford M. Freburg; six brothers and sisters.
Funeral services will be 2 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 19, at Forest Lawn. Visitation will be 5-7 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 18, at Forest Lawn. Burial at Forest Lawn Cemetery.