November 8, 1928 – November 10, 2019
Delmer R. Wolf of Arlington, Nebraska, passed away Nov. 10, 2019.
Delmer was born Nov. 8, 1928, on the family farm in Arlington where he lived nearly all of his life, farming the land and later working as an over-the-road truck driver.
He married Eleanor Wolf on Nov. 18, 1967, where they raised two children, hogs, sheep, chicken, and numerous cats and dogs.
He loved old tractors, Mollie B’s Polka Party, and daily trips to Nickerson for coffee with his friends.
He was preceded in death by his mother Lydia; father William; and brother, Bill (Marlen). He is survived by son, Jodel; daughter, Jennifer, and son-in-law, Mike Dammann, all of Omaha; and brother, Dennis of Bennington; loving nieces and nephews; and life-long friends.
Friends and family visitation will be Thursday from 4-7 p.m., with funeral service Friday at 10:30 a.m., all at Reckmeyer-Moser Funeral Home, 232 W. Eagle St., Arlington. Luncheon will follow. Interment at approximately 2 p.m. at Graceland Park Cemetery, 42nd and L streets, Omaha.
Online condolences: www.mosermemorialchapels.com.
Reckmeyer-Moser Funeral Home, Arlington, Nebraska 402-478-4151