DeLoise E. Pearson
November 9, 1932 - November 29, 2019
DeLoise E. Pearson, 87 years, of Oakland, Nebraska, passed away Nov. 29, 2019, at Oakland Heights in Oakland.
The funeral Mass is 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, Dec. 3, at St. Joseph's Catholic Church in Lyons. Burial will be in Oakland Cemetery, Oakland.
You have free articles remaining.
Thanks for reading.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be directed to the Oakland Golden Oaks Senior Center or St. Joseph Catholic Church.
Pelan Funeral Services Oakland
Oakland, NE 68045 402-685-5673
To send flowers to the family of DeLoise Pearson, please visit Tribute Store.