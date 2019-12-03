{{featured_button_text}}

DeLoise E. Pearson

November 9, 1932 - November 29, 2019

DeLoise E. Pearson, 87 years, of Oakland, Nebraska, passed away Nov. 29, 2019, at Oakland Heights in Oakland.

The funeral Mass is 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, Dec. 3, at St. Joseph's Catholic Church in Lyons. Burial will be in Oakland Cemetery, Oakland.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be directed to the Oakland Golden Oaks Senior Center or St. Joseph Catholic Church.

Service information

Dec 3
Funeral Mass
Tuesday, December 3, 2019
10:30AM
St. Joseph's Catholic Church
430 Lincoln Street
Lyons, NE 68038
