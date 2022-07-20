January 6, 1938 – July 18, 2022

Delores Elaine Bice, 84, of Fremont, Nebraska, passed away Monday, July 18, 2022, at her home.

She was born Jan. 6, 1938, in Fremont to William and Audrey (Wilch) Poole. Delores was a lifelong resident of Fremont. She married Darwin Bice on Jan. 19, 1963, in Fremont. They were members of First Christian Church in Fremont.

Delores worked at Nye Pointe Health and Rehab before retiring in 2003. She enjoyed baking, sewing, and spending quality time with her grandchildren.

Delores is survived by her daughters, Lorrie (Tim) King of Fremont, Alicia “Lisa” Sabatka (Tim Grieco) of Blair, and Kim Van Horn of Fremont; sister, Marilyn Jessen of Fremont; 8 grandchildren; and 14 great-grandchildren.

Delores was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Darwin; sons, Charles and Dan Bice; and brothers, Don and William “Billy” Poole.

A Celebration of Life service will be 10:30 a.m. Monday, July 25, at Moser Memorial Chapel in Fremont. Chaplain Scott Jensen will officiate. Family will receive friends from 5 p.m. until 7 p.m. Sunday at Moser Memorial Chapel in Fremont.

Memorials may be directed to the American Cancer Society or American Heart Association.

Online condolences may be left at mosermemorialchapels.com.

Moser Memorial Chapel, 2170 N. Somers Ave., Fremont, NE 68025, 402-721-4490