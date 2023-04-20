October 7, 1945 – April 17, 2023

Delores M. McLey, 77 years of age, of Fremont, Nebraska, passed away at her home.

She was born Oct. 7, 1945, in Fremont to Fred and Mabel (Hennings) Fornoff.

Delores married Richard McLey in Fremont and he preceded her in death on June 17, 1977. She worked many years for the Fremont Public Schools and retired in 2021. She was a member of the Fremont Presbyterian Church. She loved spending time with her grandchildren.

Delores is survived by her sons, Jay McLey of Fremont, Mark McKee of Westminster, Colorado, and Ken (Ama) Vargo of Omaha; daughter, Renee (Kurtis) Peck of Fremont; son-in-law, Ron Larsen of Fremont; and many amazing grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Richard; daughter, Patricia Larsen; and brother, Kenneth Fornoff.

The memorial service will be 10 a.m. Thursday, April 27, 2023, at Fremont Presbyterian Church. Family will receive friends one hour prior to the service at the church.

Private family burial will be at Memorial Cemetery at a later date.

Memorials may be directed to the family.

