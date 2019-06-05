Delores Marty

Delores “Dee” F. MartySeptember 17, 1955—June 3, 2019
Delores “Dee” F. Marty, 63 Years of Fremont, NE passed away Monday, June 3, 2019 at Methodist Fremont Health. She was born September 17, 1955 in Fremont to Richard and Delores (Drews) Bales.
She was a graduate of Cedar Bluffs High School Class of 1973. Delores married Michael “Mike” Marty on June 15, 1974 at St. James Episcopal Church in Fremont. She was employed as a store manager for Eddy’s Convenient Store and employed by Tiger Corp. in Omaha, NE.
Delores was a member of St. James Episcopal Church in Fremont. She loved animals (especially her dog, Shadow), fishing, and nature.
Delores is survived by her husband; Mike; sons, Matthew “Matt” Marty, of Bellevue, NE, Jason Marty of Fremont; mother, Delores Bales of Fremont; brothers, Dale (Kathy) Nattress of Fremont, Richard (Debra) Bales of Lincoln, NE; sisters, Sharyl (Marvin) Bales of Cedar Bluffs, NE, Jeannie (Roy) Kestler of Bloomington, IL; grandchildren, Haley Marty and Alaina Marty.
She was preceded in death by her father, Richard; sister, Bev Bales Mitchell; and her grandparents.
Funeral Service 10:30 A.M., Friday, June 7, 2019 at St James Episcopal Church in Fremont. Visitation from 5-8 PM, and family will be present from 5-7 PM Thursday, June 6, 2019 at Moser Memorial Chapel in Fremont. Visitation will continue 1 hour prior to the service at the church on Friday. Burial in Ridge Cemetery.Memorial may be directed to the Dodge County Humane Society.
