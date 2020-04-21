× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Denise D. Atwell

December 2, 1956 – April 20, 2020

Denise D. Atwell, age 63, of Fremont died Monday, April 20, 2020, at Nye Pointe.

Denise was born Dec. 2, 1956, in Fremont to Donald and Ruth (Snyder) Atwell. She was a lifelong resident of Fremont where she was involved with the Special Classes and Choir at St. Timothy Lutheran Church.

Survivors: mother, Ruth Sturgeon of Fremont; sister, Wanda Kotas of Fremont; brothers, Ron Atwell of Fremont, Don (Sally) Atwell of Fremont; nieces and nephews.

Denise was preceded in death by her father, Donald, and brother-in-law, Kip Kotas.

Controlled visitation (following CDC guidelines) will be Wednesday, April 22, from 2 p.m. to 7 p.m. at the Ludvigsen Mortuary Chapel in Fremont. A private graveside service will be held at Ridge Cemetery. Memorials may be directed to St. Timothy Lutheran Church for their Special Class.

Online guestbook at www.ludvigsenmortuary.com.

