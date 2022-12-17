July 19, 1955 – December 13, 2022

Denise J. Carlson, age 67, of Fremont died Tuesday, Dec. 13, 2022, at home.

Denise was born July 19, 1955, in Oakland, Nebraska, to Dennis and Bernice (Jacobs) Carlson. She was raised in Oakland and graduated from Oakland High School in 1973. She attended Bahner’s Beauty College in Fremont. Denise worked as a beautician for many years. She also worked at Hormel Foods and as a manager for Casey’s, both in Fremont, before retiring due to health. For a short time she worked at Care Corps’ Thriftology Store which she really enjoyed.

Survivors: son, Alan (Amanda Cassidy) Bacon of Fremont; grandchildren, Blake (Brianna) Bacon of Fremont and their child, Collyn, and one on the way, Hunter and Kennedy Bacon, both of Cedar Bluffs; sister, Renee (David) Lindgren of Utica, South Dakota; nieces, Amy (Everett) Nichols, Jennifer Hamilton, Sarah (Myron) Jurgens; nephew, Adam (Abbi) Lindgren.

Denise was preceded in death by her parents.

There is no viewing but the family will receive friends Wednesday, Dec. 21, from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. at the Ludvigsen Mortuary Chapel in Fremont. There will be no further services and private burial will be in Memorial Cemetery.

