Denise L. Roemer

Visitation is Wednesday, Feb. 16, from 3 p.m. to 8 p.m. with the family present from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. at Ludvigsen's Scribner Funeral Chapel. The funeral will be 10:30 a.m. Thursday, Feb. 17, at St. John's Ridgeley Lutheran Church southwest of Scribner followed immediately by the Nebraska Nurse Honor Guard Service. Burial will be at a later date. Memorials may be directed to the family.