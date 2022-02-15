 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Denise L. Roemer

Denise L. Roemer

June 1, 1957 - February 13, 2022

Denise L. Roemer, age 64, of Scribner died Sunday, Feb. 13, 2022, at Immanuel Hospital.

Visitation is Wednesday, Feb. 16, from 3 p.m. to 8 p.m. with the family present from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. at Ludvigsen's Scribner Funeral Chapel. The funeral will be 10:30 a.m. Thursday, Feb. 17, at St. John's Ridgeley Lutheran Church southwest of Scribner followed immediately by the Nebraska Nurse Honor Guard Service. Burial will be at a later date. Memorials may be directed to the family.

Ludvigsen's Scribner Funeral Chapel is in charge of arrangements.

Online guestbook at www.hooper-scribner.com.

