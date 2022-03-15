Dennis Adolph Mach

March 2, 1938 – March 11, 2022

Dennis Adolph Mach, 84 years, of Fremont, Nebraska, passed away Friday, March 11, 2022, at Methodist Hospital in Omaha, Nebraska.

Dennis was preceded in death by his parents and niece, Lisa Mach.

He is survived by his wife, Virginia; sons, Mike (Marcella) Mach, Russell (Patty) Mach, Robert (Christie) Mach, Donald Lewis Jr. and fiancée, Lori, Russell (Carol) Beardslee, Mark Anderson and Mike Anderson; brothers, Delbert (Charis) Mach and David (Gwen) Mach; sisters, Georgia Roebuck, Goldie (Vern) Krivanek, Glory Scheibe and Sherrie Humpl; 14 grandchildren; and 20 great-grandchildren.

The funeral service is 11 a.m. Wednesday, March 16, at Moser Memorial Chapel in Fremont. Visitation on Tuesday from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. and Wednesday 1 hour prior to the service. Private burial will take place at Linwood Hill Cemetery near Linwood, Nebraska.

Memorial may be directed to the cancer fund at the Fremont F.O.E. Eagles Club #200.

Online condolences and livestreaming found at: www.mosermemorialchapels.com.

Moser Memorial Chapel, 2170 N. Somers Ave., Fremont, NE 68025, 402-721-4490