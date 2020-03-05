Dennis Andersen

January 11, 1953 – February 15, 2020

Dennis Andersen passed away Feb. 15, 2020.

He was born Jan. 11, 1953, in Fremont to Carl and Irene (Rasmussen) Andersen.

He married Carol Dart on July 16, 1988. He worked for Valmont Industries for 27 years before moving to Roswell, New Mexico. He managed Pecos Valley Tobacco Company for 14 years before retiring.

He was preceded in death by his parents; his sisters, Carolyn Bales, Nancy Biskeborn and Sue Dahlhauser; brother, Evan (Toby) Andersen; brothers-in-law, Joe Bales, Walt Biskeborn and John Dahlhauser; father- and mother-in-law, Frank and Mary Jo Dart.

He is survived by his wife, Carol; sons, Chris (Sawnya) Andersen and John McCright; daughters, Beth (Ray) Howard, Michelle McCright (Mark Chromy) and Jennifer McCright; 12 grandchildren; six great-grandchildren; many nieces and nephews; his brothers, Mike (Susan) Andersen, David (Karen) Andersen; his twin sister, Donna (Craig) Klingenberg.

No services per his request.

