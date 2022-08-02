January 23, 1936 – July 31, 2022

Dennis D. Behrens, age 86, of Fremont died Sunday, July 31, 2022, at Nye Legacy in Fremont.

Dennis was born Jan. 23, 1936, in Fremont to Roy and Doris (Border) Behrens. He was raised on a farm in Saunders County. He graduated from Fremont High School in 1953. After high school, he farmed for his father, worked at West Grain Elevator near the Fremont State Lakes, Kimber Chicks and finally for Fremont Farmers Union for 35 years, retiring in 1997.

Dennis married Ann Whitmer in Fremont on Sept. 23, 1956.

Dennis was a member of the Fremont Presbyterian Church, serving as a Deacon, Cosmopolitan Club, Fraternal Order of the Eagles Aerie #200 in Fremont, Fremont Antique Tractor Club, Fremont Masonic Lodge No. 15 A.F. & A.M., Fremont Shrine Club and the Tangier Shrine Center in Omaha. Dennis was also involved with the American Red Cross Blood Mobile for many years.

Survivors: daughter, Joan Behrens of Fremont; son, Douglas (Randi Marian) Behrens of Akron, Ohio; grandchildren, Mindy Olson, Annie (Ross) Denison, Avery Behrens, Claudia (William Miles) Behrens; great-grandson, Landon Olson; special friends, Dave and Diane Olson.

Dennis was preceded in death by his wife Ann on Jan. 25, 2008, and his parents.

The funeral will be 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, Aug. 3, at the Fremont Presbyterian Church. Burial will follow in Ridge Cemetery. Memorials are suggested to the church. Visitation will be Tuesday, from 3 p.m. to 8 p.m. with the family present from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. at the Ludvigsen Mortuary Chapel in Fremont.

