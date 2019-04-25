November 26, 1932 – April 21, 2019
Dennis E. Emanuel, 86 years, of Lincoln passed away Sunday, April 21, 2019, in Lincoln. He was born Nov. 26, 1932, in Colfax County to Francis and Edna (Dunker) Emanuel.
“Duke” was a graduate of North Bend High School. He studied Geology and played football at the University of Nebraska at Lincoln. Dennis then served in the U.S. Army from Feb. 13, 1953, to Jan. 31, 1956, where he played service ball. After his time in the service, he returned to the University to finish his degree and play football for the Cornhuskers. Dennis furthered his education by attending the Herman School of Physical Therapy in Houston. On June 7, 1958, he married Joan Gaughen at North Bend. They were married for 38 years before Joan’s passing in 1996. Dennis worked as a physical therapist in Colorado Springs before moving to Methodist Hospital in Omaha in 1963. He became head of the Physical Therapy department and was at Methodist for 35 years. In the fall of 1990, Dennis was inducted in the Nebraska Football Hall of Fame. On March 27, 2004, Dennis married Susan (Coslow) Smidt at North Bend.
He was preceded in death by his first wife, Joan; brothers, Gene Emanuel and Mark Emanuel; and nephew, Alan Emanuel.
He is survived by wife, Susan of Lincoln; son, Bradley (Mary) Emanuel of Wichita, Kansas; daughter, Jennifer Emanuel of Omaha; sister, Colette Feala; sisters-in-law, Veronica Emanuel, Mary Emanuel, and Rita (Bill) Peters, all of North Bend; grandsons, Adrien and Andrew Emanuel, Gabriel and Alexander Spiess; Susan’s children, Greg (Amy) Smidt of Waupaca, Wisconsin, Ann (Justin) Francis of Eau Claire, Wisconsin, David (Kati) Smidt of Lincoln; her grandchildren, Emma, Owen, Tyler and McCartney Smidt; and many nieces, nephews, godchildren and cousins.
The funeral Mass will be 10 a.m. Saturday, April 27, at St. Charles Borromeo Catholic Church in North Bend. Visitation will be from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. Friday, April 26, with a rosary starting at 7 p.m. at church. Burial will be at Woodland Cemetery at North Bend.
Memorials may be directed to Cure Alzheimer’s Fund (CAF) at: www.curealz.org.
