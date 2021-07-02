October 10, 1943 – July 1, 2021

Dennis J. Marfisi Sr., 77 years, of Cedar Bluffs, Nebraska, passed away Thursday, July 1, 2021 at his home. He was born Oct. 10, 1943, in Omaha, Nebraska, to Joseph and Dorothy (Rutherford) Marfisi.

Dennis grew up in Omaha and served in the U.S. Army. Dennis married Kathleen Foster on June 26, 1965, in Omaha. They moved to Cedar Bluffs in 1976. Dennis was a member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints.

He is survived by his wife, Kathleen; sons, Mark (Michelle) Marfisi, Fremont, Dennis Jr. (Denise) Marfisi, Cedar Bluffs; daughter, Tammy Marfisi, Yutan, Nebraska; sister, Linda (Steve) Sell, Omaha; 8 grandchildren; and 4 great-grandchildren.

Preceded in death by parents; and brother, Joseph Marfisi.

The funeral service is 10 a.m. Tuesday, July 6, at Moser Memorial Chapel in Cedar Bluffs. Visitation from 4-7 p.m. on Monday, also at Moser’s. Burial with Military Honors at Maple Grove Cemetery in Cedar Bluffs.

Memorials to the Cedar Bluffs Fire Department.

Online condolences at www.mosermemorialchapels.com.

Moser Memorial Chapel, 200 W. Main, Cedar Bluffs, NE 68015 402-628-3445.