January 27, 1954 – March 7, 2022

Dennis Lee Meister, 68, former owner of Residential Construction Foundation Company, died Monday, March 7, 2022. Rosary will be at 10 a.m. Saturday, March 12. The funeral service will be at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, March 12, both at St. Catherine of Siena Catholic Church.

Preceded in death by his parents, Robert Joseph and Jeanette Mary Theresa Meister Northrup.

Survived by his wife, Elizabeth “Liz” Meister of Sedgwick, Kansas; daughters, Danielle (Ron) McGaugh, Rebecca (Willis Pearrow) Meister; sons, Trey Meister; 5 stepchildren and 20 grandchildren; 6 great-grandchildren: brothers, Jeff Meister, Steve (Tammy) Meister, Wayne (Debbie) Meister, Tim (Lorinda) Northrup; sister, Tammy Miller; many nieces and nephews.

A memorial has been established with: Phoenix Hospice, 3450 N. Rock Road, Bldg. #200, Suite 213, Wichita, KS 67226. Services will be live streamed through St. Catherine of Siena Catholic Church YouTube page. Downing & Lahey Mortuary is in charge of arrangements.