Dennis Leland Smith

March 26, 1943 – July 13, 2023

Dennis Leland Smith went home to be with the Lord on July 13, 2023, the date of his father's birth. Denny was born on March 26, 1943, in Des Moines, Iowa, to parents Leland Adel and Elizabeth Ann Smith. Denny is survived by his devoted wife of 60 years Sharon Ann Smith; sister, Cathy Giessen (Henry); daughter, Christy Leibbrandt (Bill); son, David Smith (Heather); and the lights of his life – his grandchildren, Megan McDonald, Nate Nolde, Mackenna Smith, Cameron Smith and Hayden Smith.

Denny's family, especially his grandchildren, were truly the thing he was most proud of. His work ethic was unparalleled, spending most of his career in leadership at Larsen International in Fremont. He was a proud Mason serving as Master of Fremont Lodge #15, a Past Worthy Grand Patron of Eastern Star Nebraska, and a Shriner. His real passion was serving as Chapter Dad of Lewis M. Keene chapter Order of Demolay. He mentored the lives of so many Masonic youth in Nebraska and touched the lives of many generations of young men.

Graveside services will be 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, July 18, 2023, at Cedar Lawn Cemetery in Council Bluffs. The family will receive friends at the Ludvigsen Mortuary Chapel in Fremont beginning at 1 p.m. on Tuesday. A Masonic Service will begin at 2 p.m. followed immediately by a Memorial Service celebrating Denny's life, also at the Ludvigsen Mortuary Chapel. A light reception will follow the services. Memorials are suggested to the family to be used at a later date to honor Denny's memory.

Ludvigsen Mortuary in Fremont is in charge of arrangements.

