Desmond J. Smith Jr.February 19, 1945 – May 19, 2019
Desmond J. Smith Jr. of Scribner was born Feb. 19, 1945, and left this earth in the early morning hour of May 19, 2019, at the age of 74. Before then, he was a very busy man.
Des was a proud Nebraskan who would have rather been in a deer blind (or let’s be honest, asleep in the truck), or out at his favorite fishing spots than just about anywhere else. He liked to share his love of outdoors with his family by taking them on annual camping and hunting trips.
Des was born in Wayne, Nebraska, grew up in Allen, Nebraska, on his family’s farm. A twin, he and his brother were the oldest of 14 children born to Desmond and Martha Smith. He moved to Scribner in the 1970s and worked for Contel and then Great Plains Communications until his retirement in 2004. He could tell you the phone number of anyone in Scribner.
Des was known for being both frugal and handy—a fortunate combination. He could fix anything with zip ties and duct tape. This ability both bemused and horrified his children.
Des was a 29-year member of Scribner’s Alcoholics Anonymous, a membership which he was very proud of. He fully embraced the “One day at a time” approach, and his kind and gentle spirit was a comfort to many in their path to sobriety.
Des was happiest when surrounded by his family, and he was happy to fix a turkey and crock pot potatoes for their holiday gatherings. He was extremely proud of his seven children, but his true delight was being surrounded by his 17 grandchildren. “Grampy” would light up in their presence. Some of their favorite memories of him include sneaking off to eat ice cream sandwiches together, working in his vegetable garden, his silly jokes and he always winked at them.
He is survived by his children and grandchildren: Melissa and Chris Sommers, Omaha – and family Morgan Dodge, Luke Forman, Kaleb Sommers, Josh Forman; Kim and Darby Carlson, Kearney – and family Zane Carlson, Tori Carlson; Nola and Jim Bennett, Lincoln – and family Cole Schinstock, Stella Bennett; Mitch and Christine Smith, Scribner – and family Mason Smith, Madison Smith, Charleigh Smith; Carey and Jason Kubik, Wichita, Kansas – and family Kyley Kubik; Mike and Mallory Smith, Pierre, South Dakota – and family Aubrey Smith, Alexis Smith; Greg and Emily Smith, Andover, Kansas – and family Calyn Smith, Lakynn Smith, Peyton Smith; six brothers; and three sisters.
He was preceded in death by his parents; siblings, twin brother, Richard, Alan, Doug, and Marsha; and granddaughter, Kyndal Kubik.
The family requests in lieu of flowers, memorials are suggested to Scribner Alcoholics Anonymous or Scribner Volunteer Fire Department and Rescue.
The funeral service will be 2 p.m. Friday, May 24, at St. Peter’s Lutheran Church in Scribner. Burial will follow in the Scribner Cemetery. Visitation will be Thursday from 3 p.m. to 8 p.m. with the family present from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. at Ludvigsen’s Scribner Funeral Chapel.
