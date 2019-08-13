Diana K. Campbell
April 15, 1942 – August 9, 2019
Diana K. Campbell, 77, passed away Friday, Aug. 9, 2019, at Dunklau Gardens. She was born April 15, 1942, in Des Moines, Iowa, and moved to Plattsmouth when she was 15. Diana graduated from Plattsmouth High School in 1960. After her marriage they moved to Ashland and then to Fremont in 1973. She was an insurance agent for Don Petersen and then a part owner of Inspro prior to beginning Campbell Insurance Agency in 1993. She retired in 2013. Diana was a member of the Fremont Cosmopolitan Club and taught insurance classes for the Nebraska Department of Insurance. She coached girls softball for many years and had two State Championship teams.
Diana Allison married Larry Campbell on Nov. 19, 1960, at Plattsmouth, Nebraska. He died May 26, 2007.
She is survived by a daughter, Kelly Greser (Doug) of Fremont; three sons, Larry Campbell of Sioux Falls, South Dakota, Marty Campbell (Heather) of Fremont and Randy Campbell (Kristine) of Blair; seven grandchildren and four great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her daughter-in-law, Mary Campbell, and brother, Steve Allison.
Funeral services will be Friday, Aug. 16, at 9:30 a.m. at Dugan Funeral Chapel. Chaplain Charles Stark officiating. Visitation will be from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. Thursday with the family present from 6 to 8. There has been a memorial established to the Dodge County Humane Society. Graveside services will be Friday at 1 p.m. at the Lewiston Cemetery near Plattsmouth. Condolences may be left at www.duganchapel.com.
