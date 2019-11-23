{{featured_button_text}}
Diana M. Brown

October 10, 1956—November 21, 2019

Diana M. Brown, 63 years, of North Bend, Nebraska, died Thursday, Nov. 21, 2019, at Methodist Hospital in Omaha, Nebraska.

Diana is survived by her husband, Jeff Brown of North Bend; daughters, Christina (William) Thies and children, Deavin and Charlotte of Nickerson, and Luann Brown and daughter, Rachael of Lincoln, Nebraska; son, Jason (April) Brown and children, Joseph and Jasper of North Bend; brother, Brian Bertram of Fremont; and sisters, Donna (Scott) Zeberlein of Jacksonville, Florida, and Sherry Tant of Fremont.

She was preceded in death by her parents and brother, Richard Bertram.

The funeral service will be 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, Nov. 26, at Salem Lutheran Church in Fremont. Visitation will be Monday from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. at Moser Memorial Chapel in Fremont. Visitation will continue Tuesday one hour prior to the service at the church. Burial will be at Ridge Cemetery in Fremont.

Memorials may be directed to the Arbor Day Foundation.

Online condolences may be left at www.mosermemorialchapels.com.

Moser Memorial Chapel, 2170 North Somers Avenue, Fremont, Nebraska 68025 402-721-4490

Service information

Nov 25
Visitation
Monday, November 25, 2019
5:00PM-8:00PM
Moser Memorial Chapel Funeral & Cremation Services Fremont
2170 N Somers Ave
Fremont, NE 68025
Nov 26
Visitation
Tuesday, November 26, 2019
9:30AM-10:30AM
Salem Lutheran Church
401 E. Military
Fremont, NE 68025
Nov 26
Funeral Service
Tuesday, November 26, 2019
10:30AM
Salem Lutheran Church
401 E. Military
Fremont, NE 68025
Nov 26
Burial
Tuesday, November 26, 2019
11:30AM
Ridge Cemetery
1761 West Linden Street
Fremont, NE 68025
