October 6, 1945 – March 21, 2023

Diana Sue Christoffersen, age 77, of Fremont, Nebraska, passed away Tuesday, March 21, 2023, surrounded by family in the comfort of her own home.

Diana was born Oct. 6, 1945, in Mare Island, California, to Dwight and Marletta (Engel) Hollins. She lived for a short time in Pine Lake, Georgia, before moving to Fremont with her family in 1950. Diana graduated from Fremont High School in 1963. On Dec. 6, 1963, she wed the love of her life, Edwin Christoffersen. The couple remained in Fremont thereafter, and lovingly welcomed two sons, Daniel and David. While raising her family, Diana worked several small jobs in Fremont and also worked in the family business when there was a need. Diana was a member of First Lutheran Church in Fremont.

Diana’s greatest joy in life was sharing love and laughter with her friends and family. She especially loved the holiday season, where she cooked food for her loved ones and if you ever stopped by to visit, you might catch her listening to one of her favorite Elvis songs. The home that she built with her husband in Fremont housed decades of fond memories, and the kitchen table that she set was a place of comfort for all who stepped foot into their home.

She is survived by her husband of 59 years, Ed Christoffersen of Fremont; her sons, Dan (Laurie) Christoffersen of Sandia Park, New Mexico, and Dave (Cindy) of Omaha, Nebraska; and her seven grandchildren, Madisen Christoffersen, Baylee Christoffersen, Thomas Christoffersen, Cameron Christoffersen, Katelyn Christoffersen, Abbi (Teddy) Monte, and Chase Warren.

Diana was preceded in death by her parents Dwight and Marletta and her sister, Anita Jensen.

The funeral will be held at 10 a.m. on Tuesday, March 28, at First Lutheran Church in Fremont followed by the burial at Memorial Cemetery. Memorials may be directed to the family. Visitation will be Monday, from 3-8 p.m., with the family present from 6-8 p.m., at the Ludvigsen Mortuary Chapel in Fremont.

