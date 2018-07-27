Jan. 11, 1964 – July 25, 2018
Diane A. Griffiths, age 54, of Fremont died Wednesday, July 25, 2018, at Fremont Health.
Diane was born Jan. 11, 1964, in Marysville, Kansas, to Ralph and Bernice (Poppen) Hellmer. She was raised on the family farm outside of Marysville. She graduated from Marysville High School in 1982. She attended Cloud Community College then attended and graduated from Ft. Hays State College.
Diane married Jay Griffiths on June 8, 1985, at Immanuel Lutheran Church on the State Line (between Nebraska and Kansas). After their marriage the couple made their home in Fremont where they raised their daughters, Jayme and Erin, and Diane began her long career with what is now US Bank. She began as an accountant with Occidental Bank in Omaha, she continued with First Tier Bank, then when US Bank took over, she worked as a financial advisor until her health failed.
Diane was very community oriented. She was involved with Good Shepherd Lutheran Church in many ways including Sunday School and Vacation Bible School teacher, and helping with finances. She was a volunteer coach with the YMCA, she also volunteered at The Bridge (formerly the Crisis Center) and Low Income Ministry. Diane was a member of the Fremont High School Booster Club and assisted the high school with their “mock interviews” with students that were preparing to graduate. She was involved with the Fremont Chamber as a Chamber Diplomat and member of the Board of Directors. On May 21st of this year, Diane was recognized by the Fremont Chamber as a Compass Award winner for her activity and leadership in the Fremont community.
Survivors: husband, Jay Griffiths of Fremont; daughters, Jayme (Adam) Bieker of Fremont, Erin (Connor) Niehaus of Omaha; granddaughter, Ellie Bieker; mother, Bernice Hellmer of Marysville, Kansas; brother, Terry (Cammie) Hellmer of Beatrice; sister-in-law, Kim (Frank) Ferro of Lee’s Summit, Missouri; brothers-in-law, Matt Griffiths of Dallas, and Mark Griffiths of Fremont; nieces, nephews and other family.
Diane was preceded in death by her father, Ralph; and in-laws, Robert and Twila Griffiths.
The celebration of Diane’s life will be 10 a.m. Monday at Good Shepherd Lutheran Church. The Rev. Mark Weber will officiate. Burial will follow in Memorial Cemetery. Memorials are suggested to Good Shepherd Lutheran Church, The Bridge and Low Income Ministry. Visitation will be Sunday from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m. with the family present during that time at the Ludvigsen Mortuary Chapel in Fremont.
