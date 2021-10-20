May 27, 1942 – October 16, 2021

Mass of Christian Burial for Diane (Mrs. Doug) Harrington, age 79, of West Point, Nebraska, will be on Thursday, Oct. 21, at 10:30 a.m. at St. Mary’s Catholic Church in West Point with Fr. James Weeder as Celebrant. Interment will be in the St. Michael’s Catholic Cemetery with a luncheon to follow at the Nielsen Community Center. Visitation will be on Wednesday from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. at St. Mary’s Catholic Church, with a Vigil Service at 7 p.m., and will continue on Thursday from 9 a.m. to 10 a.m. at the Minnick Funeral Home in West Point.

Diane Catherine Harrington passed away on Saturday, Oct. 16, at her home surrounded by her loved ones.

Diane was born May 27, 1942, in Kingsley, Iowa, to Ralph and Eldora (Flammang) Sitzmann. She was baptized and confirmed at St Michael’s Church in Kingsley, Iowa. She was raised on a farm with 10 siblings. She attended and graduated from Kingsley High School.

Diane met the love of her life, Douglas Harrington, and they were married on Jan. 28, 1960, in Marysville, Kansas. They lived in Sioux City, Iowa, before moving to West Point, making this their home. The couple had three children: Troy, Victoria, and Bobette.

Diane was employed by American Greeting Cards for 32 years and was known as the card lady. She also worked at Dohrman Machine until they closed, along with various jobs before retirement.

Diane helped form the CCD program at St. Mary’s Catholic Church and was passionate about teaching.

She loved doing her cards, crafts, gardening, fishing, bowling, bird watching, traveling with family, and playing cards. She also loved her grandchildren, playing with them, and watching their sporting events. She also loved taking them for golf cart rides.

Diane was a wonderful wife and loving mother. She is survived by her husband, Douglas, and pet dog, Snuggles; son, Troy (Tammie) Harrington of West Point and their children, Lee and Alex; daughter, Victoria (Gary) Bracht of Chilicothe, Illinois, and their children, Brandi (Michael) Flyr, Reed (Ashlie) Bracht, and Blake (Katie) Bracht; daughter, Bobette (Russell) Batenhorst of North Bend and their children, Ryan, and Nicole. She was blessed with nine great-grandchildren: Elijah, Sydney, Isaiah, Mathew, Evelynn, Addison, Parker, Adalynn, and Aubree.